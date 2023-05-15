The Harker Heights City Council will canvass the votes from the May 6 election and swear in a new mayor Tuesday.
Following the canvassing and closing statements from outgoing Mayor Spencer H. Smith, the municipal judge will swear in Michael Blomquist as the city’s new mayor.
Blomquist, who has served as the Place 2 city councilman since 2018, defeated four other mayoral candidates in the May 6 election, receiving nearly 54% of the vote. A majority was required to avoid a runoff election.
The city will then convene a special meeting, during which the council will consider appointing a representative to the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, and also the appointment of the city’s representative and alternate representative to the Central Texas Council of Governments’ Executive Committee.
In workshop session to follow, the council will receive and discuss presentations on funding requests for the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, Peaceable Kingdom, Boys and Girls Club and the Association of Responsible Citizens.
The canvassing will begin at 3 p.m. in the Kitty Young City Council Chambers at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.