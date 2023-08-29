HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, following a public hearing at which no one spoke.
The budget, which takes effect Oct. 1, contains total revenues of $65,733,000 and total expenditures of $71,469,000.
The budget is balanced through proceeds from bonds, funds carried over from capital projects and reserve funds.
The budget was prepared using the preliminary tax rate of 52.50 cents per $100 valuation, which the council set on Aug. 15.
Using that rate, the budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $649,207 or 4.6%, said Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee.
Of that total, $332,274 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
In a separate vote Tuesday, the council ratified the property tax increase reflected in the budget, although the council is not committed to keeping the preliminary rate used for the calculation.
The council will formally adopt a tax rate after a public hearing on Sept. 12, at which time the council can adopt a lower rate, but members cannot raise the rate above the preliminary rate.
The preliminary rate of 52.50 cents is a 5.5-cent decrease from the city’s current property tax rate.
The council had anticipated setting the preliminary rate at 51.40 cents on Aug. 6, but postponed the agenda item because the city had just received the final figures from the Bell County Tax Appraisal District earlier that day and hadn’t had time to analyze the numbers, according to City Manager David Mitchell.
Under the new BellCAD figures, the no-new revenue rate would be 51.34 cents. That is the rate that would raise the same amount of tax revenue on property that existed last year as what is currently being charged.
The voter approval rate would be 53.64 cents, which reflects a 3.5% revenue increase over the current tax year, the maximum allowed by law without voter approval.
The voter-approved rate-adjusted would be 56.99 cents and reflects the 3.5% increase in revenue, plus a Tax Increment Rate, which is a three-year rolling sum of the difference between the city’s adopted rate and the voter-approved rate.
The preliminary rate of 52.50 adopted Aug. 13 falls almost exactly between the no-new-revenue rate and the voter-approval rate and would raise about $320,000 more than the 51.40 rate and $687,000 more than the no-new-revenue rate of 51.34.
According to figures provided by Lealiiee, for an average homestead of $287,192, the proposed rate would result in a 1.5% tax increase, or about $21.82 annually.
After the vote to approve the budget, Mayor Michael Blomquist referred to a graph that showed that the city had lowered the tax rate more than 17 cents since 2005. He further noted that the city’s preliminary rate of 52.5 cents is the lowest of any local city.
Before the final vote on the budget, Mayor Pro Tem Lynda Nash called attention to the fact that the city has budgeted $50,000 for the Hill Country Transit Agency and asked if the city might be able to commit a little more.
Mitchell said the council could approve the budget with the current $50,000 and vote to amend the amount at a later date.
Also Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to approve the city’s fee and rate schedule for the coming fiscal year.
