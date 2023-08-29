HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, following a public hearing at which no one spoke.

The budget, which takes effect Oct. 1, contains total revenues of $65,733,000 and total expenditures of $71,469,000.

