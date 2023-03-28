HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an ordinance amending the city’s solid waste collection rate, which will boost residential customers’ bills by 57 cents per month.
The current residential rate is $18.88 per month. The new rate will be $19.45 monthly, starting with the April billing cycle.
The cost for an extra cart for residential customers will increase from $5 to $5.45.
Commercial pickup rates will increase from $18.88 to $21.76. However, the fee for additional trash carts will decrease from $15 to $5.45 for commercial customers.
The council last month voted to approve the 5% contractually allowable increase for Waste Management of Texas’s collection services, but opted to absorb some of the cost and increase residential customers’ bills by only 3%.
At that Feb. 28 meeting, the council voted to disallow Waste Management’s requested increase that exceeded the allowable cap in the city’s contract.
Waste Management of Texas, citing increases in diesel fuel prices, inflation and other costs, had requested an additional 5% increase, on top of the 5% cap authorized in the company’s contract with the city.
In other business Tuesday, the council heard an update on current and future military activities at Fort Hood from Keith Sledd, executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, to which the city contributes $17,000 annually in support of its operations.
Sledd noted that bills in the Texas Legislature to reimburse cities impacted by the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption are gaining traction in Austin.
Under companion bills proposed by state Rep. Hugh Shine and state Sen. Pete Flores, a pool of money from sales tax paid by vendors on military installations would be available to cities negatively impacted by the tax exemption.
In Harker Heights, nearly 20% of the city’s potential property tax revenue is lost because of the disabled veterans exemption, with no state reimbursement.
The main question about the bills in the Legislature, Sledd noted, is where the cutoff level would be. He said all local cities would receive funding if the bill requires a community to be impacted by at least 1% or 2% of its property tax revenue.
But if the cutoff were 4%, Lampasas would not qualify, Sledd said.
Sledd also told the council that invitations would be going out soon for the official redesignation ceremony for Fort Hood on May 9.
The post will be renamed Fort Cavazos, after the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general, who also commanded Fort Hood and III Corps in the early 1980s.
“No doubt the soldiers will shorten it to ‘Fort Cav’, which is a natural fit,” Sledd said.
Sledd also said the post expects a new battalion in the next fiscal year, bringing in about 550 soldiers.
Also Tuesday, the mayor read two proclamations proclaiming a pair of Harker Heights High School seniors — Wonhyo Jonathan Lee and Rebecca Mack — as “Bright Stars of Central Texas.”
Both Lee and Mack are 2023 National Merit Scholar Finalists, putting them in the top 1% of students academically nationwide.
They are the only National Merit Scholar Finalists in the Killeen Independent School District this year.
