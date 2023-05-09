HH council.jpg

Resident Miranda Ryans, left, addresses the Harker Heights City Council Tuesday during a public hearing on a rezoning request for a parcel of land along Stillhouse Lake Road. She spoke in opposition to the zoning change.

HARKER HEIGHTS — After the Harker Heights City Council heard from five residents opposed to rezoning a 7.5-acre parcel of land from residential to commercial along Stillhouse Lake Road, the council still voted, 4-1, to approve the request Tuesday.

The property, which is located adjacent to the eastern edge of the Tuscany Meadows subdivision, is just north of the intersection with Chaparral Road. The back edge of the property abuts the backyards of 13 homes along Vineyard Trail.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

