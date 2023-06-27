The Harker Heights City Council heard received a briefing Tuesday on bills that passed in the recent legislative session — as well as those that failed — and their potential impact on the city.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark made the presentation, singling out several key pieces of legislation.
The biggest impact could come from a bill that didn’t become law — a measure that would have provided state money to cities impacted by the state-mandated 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption.
Originally proposed by state Rep. Hugh Shine of Temple, the bill would have provided money to cities such as Harker Heights that are disproportionately impacted by the exemption but do not currently qualify for state reimbursement because they do not directly border a military post.
After Shine’s bill ran into difficulty over the amount of funding anticipated, state Sen. Pete Flores offered a substitute bill in the Senate would have provided funding only for Bell and Coryell counties — a bill Shine didn’t want to bring back to his House colleagues after promoting the previous version that would have benefited all impacted communities in the state.
Harker Heights stands to lose about $4 million in property tax revenue this year because of exempted properties in the city.
Bark also highlighted Senate Bill 2035, an approved measure that prohibits cities from issuing certificates of obligation or Tax Anticipation Notes within five years of a failed bond election — a law that could potentially cripple a city’s infrastructure growth in the short term.
In the area of open government, Bark noted House Bill 4759, which received approval of both houses. The measure makes dangerous-dog complainants’ information confidential.
Another highlighted measure that passed the Legislature is Senate Bill 1998, which makes worksheet changes used by cities to calculate the tax rate.
He also called attention to House Bill 2965, which waives construct defect damages in public constrution contracts.
Bark’s summary of action taken during the 88th Legislative Session was outlined in an eight-page presentation shown to council members.
