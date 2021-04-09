HARKER HEIGHTS — Nineteen residents and three of the candidates running for places on the Harker Heights City Council in the May 1 election gathered Thursday evening at the home of Brenda Johnson, 717 Coyote Circle, for the second Front Yard Forum.
The first forum was held on April 1.
Candidates present Thursday were Vitalis Dubininkas and Stacey Wilson, running for Place 5 and Howard “Scot” Arey, running against Michael Blomquist, the incumbent in Place 2.
Candidates not attending for various reasons were Jeffrey Harris and Sam Halabi, running for Place 5, and Blomquist, who is mayor pro tem.
Arey told the Herald, “I think the turnout for this forum was amazing. I was disappointed that more of the
candidates didn’t show, but they make their own choices.”
The group voiced their opinions and concerns about several topics, including: high taxes, Dana Peak Park, the sexual predator issue, the reimbursement from the state for the loss of funds due to the disabled veterans exemption, children’s safety, sidewalks, and the method of responses from city leaders concerning residents’ questions.
Dubininkas said, “The turnout tonight was more than I expected. The audience was happy to be there and glad we showed up.
Wilson said, “This one was better than the first because more citizens participated and they gave us questions that were more challenging.”
The host of the forum, Brenda Johnson, said, “For too long, some of us haven’t followed what’s going on in our city and I volunteered my yard to give the candidates a chance to meet the residents. We could share questions that we might not feel comfortable asking at other venues.”
Arey said there will be another Front Yard Forum but didn’t have any details to share concerning the date or location.
Two of the candidates who opted to skip the two forums expressed their concerns with the forums’ format and structure.
“These forums are not neutral or a controlled event for all participants,” Blomquist said by email on Friday. “My opponent and several of his supporters have created a hostile environment for disabled veterans, so I chose not to attend.
“They have publicly called on us to resign from council, as they state that we do not have the right to be elected council members to represent their fellow citizens,” Blomquist said.
“I am happy to answer and address any citizen’s concerns or questions regarding my record or campaign for reelection. Please check out my site at Facebook.com/michaelblomquistforcitycouncil for more information.”
Harris also expressed reservations about the forum’s format.
“I choose not to attend the front yard forums based on the fact of not having a neutral playing field.
“I prefer a standard decorum with a moderator open to the citizens.
“Although I value all citizens’ concerns to know who they are voting for, platform focus, education, experience and qualifications, I will be available and open to any and all citizens at the Harker Heights city council/KISD Chamber forum on April 15 at the Central Texas Home Builders Association from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
Herald staff writer Dave Miller contributed to this report.
