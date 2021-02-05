HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council was presented a report this week on future options for the Hop bus service, but passed on making any recommendations until after the city of Killeen has weighed in.
The report, which looked at ways the Hop can both make money and provide better service for riders, was given telephonically by Nancy R. Edmonson, a consultant with the Hill Country Transit District.
The presentation was designed to offer possible options for future bus service in the wake of limited funding.
Prior to the presentation, City Manager David Mitchell reminded council members of earlier discussions about two years ago focusing on funding requests made by The Hop transportation system and discussions that followed.
“The level of service was not going to change, so, therefore, the city was unable to meet their funding requests due to our own budget constraints,” Mitchell said.
The transit district serves a nine-county rural division, Killeen urban division that includes Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Killeen, and the Temple urban division consisting of Belton and Temple.
Edmonson explained that the study assessed financial trends at the Hill Country Transit District over the last 10 years, compared HCTD to eight similar agencies in Texas, profiled four areas in Texas to demonstrate different service approaches, and developed four options for structuring transit service in the area:
Option 1: Stronger Together
Option 2: Separate Ways
Option 3: Different People, Different Needs
Option 4: Different Cities, Different Goals
Mayor Spencer Smith asked Edmonson if she had shared this information with Killeen.
Edmonson said, “They haven’t asked for it and seeing that they are one of the bigger players, it would be nice if they were more involved.”
Smith said, “It’s not only essential but critical that they participate because they are the biggest entity.”
Smith also asked about presentations to Central Texas Council of Governments and Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Edmonson said she was not familiar with these two groups.
Both Mitchell and Smith agreed that it was important for Killeen to become more involved in learning about the results of the study before Harker Heights could make any recommendations.
Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez said, “We need some agreement by the council to bring to a meeting on Feb. 19.
Mitchell said this item and the development of a consensus would be added to the Feb. 9 meeting agenda.
“At that point, we’ll be able to have more data available that will help you make a final decision,” he said.
