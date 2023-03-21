HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights City Council members Tuesday heard an update on the bills making their way through the Texas Legislature that have the potential to impact Harker Heights.
During an afternoon workshop, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told the mayor and council that more than 9,100 bills have been filed at the halfway point of the legislative session, though some are identical versions filed in both the House and Senate.
Of particular significance to Harker Heights, Bark said, is House Bill 1613, authored by Republican state Rep. Hugh Shine of Temple.
The bill would allocate sales tax paid to the state by vendors on military installations to help fund aid to to communities impacted by the disabled veterans property tax exemption.
Shine’s bill already has 92 House sponsors, Bark noted, and an identical bill in the Senate, SB 748, is gaining support as well.
Harker Heights is projected to lose about $3.2 million in property tax revenue this year because of the exemption, for which the city is not reimbursed by the state.
After the meeting, City Manager David Mitchell explained that cities must have at least 1% of their property tax revenue reduced by the exemption to be eligible for the relief, according to the bill’s language. Harker Heights is losing about 20% of its property tax revenue to the exemption, Mitchell said.
In his report to the council, Bark said Shine’s bill is expected to go to the House Ways and Means Committee for a public hearing in the next two weeks.
Bark said the dates being discussed are March 27 and April 3.
“We’re planning to send a group down to Austin in support of this bill,” Bark said, addressing the council and the public in attendance. “We’ll let you know a few days ahead of time so you can make plans.”
Overall, Bark said the city staff is tracking 112 bills this session — most of which the city opposes.
One bill in particular is House Bill 2532, which requires cities to process building permits within five days, instead of the current 10-day requirement.
Mitchell commented, “The impacts of legislation are not always understood — like quicker permitting. The only way to get it done may be to add staff, which will mean increasing permit fees or raising taxes. Many of these legislators lack experience in municipal government.”
Another bill Bark mentioned was HB 2127, filed by Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, which would prohibit local governments from enacting ordinances that conflict with state law, ensuring the state has full regulatory authority.
The bill would also give legal standing to residents in these jurisdictions to bring action against the jurisdictions where conflicting measures are in effect.
This is a significant measure, given the number of cities across the state that have voter-approved ordinances that decriminalize small amounts marijuana, in conflict with state law.
The Harker Heights City Council voted to repeal the ordinance and is now facing a referendum election in May to overturn that decision.
Killeen voters approved a similar ordinance, which the Killeen City Council subsequently amended and adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.