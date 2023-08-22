LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Harker Heights residents can now own up to eight chickens, provided their yard is big enough.

The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to the city’s ordinance governing ownership of chickens to allow eight chickens — up from two — and reduced the offset requirement from 75 feet to 50 feet.

