Harker Heights residents can now own up to eight chickens, provided their yard is big enough.
The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to the city’s ordinance governing ownership of chickens to allow eight chickens — up from two — and reduced the offset requirement from 75 feet to 50 feet.
The council approved the change by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Sam Halabi had an excused absence.
City staff and the Animal Advisory Committee reviewed the proposed ordinance and presented it to the council at its Aug. 1 workshop.
Also Tuesday, the council voted 4-0 to approve an interlocal agreement with Midlothian for the purchase of medical supplies for the city’s fire department, in order to achieve discount pricing.
The council also approved, by a 4-0 vote, the reappointment of Municipal Judge Billy Ray Hall Jr. for a two-year term, with a 5% salary increase.
