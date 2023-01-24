HARKER HEIGHTS — In a unanimous vote during its regular meeting Tuesday, the Harker Heights City Council agreed to allow the city to execute a grant agreement with Chuy’s that would see the city rebate a portion of sales tax revenues back to the restaurant.
Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex style restaurant, is being built at 700 W. Central Texas Expressway, and the foundation was poured a little over a week ago.
As outlined in the agreement, which lasts for a maximum of five years, the city will issue an annual economic development grant to Chuy’s in the amount of 50% of the restaurant’s net sales tax revenues, not to exceed $200,000 each year.
The city is authorized to enter into such an agreement by Chapter 380 of the Texas Local Government Code. According to the chapter, the grants are for the purpose of promoting economic development and stimulating business and commercial activity in the city.
City Manager David Mitchell explained after the meeting how the agreement can help a business, including Chuy’s.
“Businesses like Chuy’s — or any business, really — have quite a bit of capital, up-front costs when their company makes a big investment,” Mitchell said. “So, it helps them cover some of those capital investments that they put up front.”
Harker Heights does not execute agreements under Chapter 380 too often, however, Mitchell explained.
“We have some parameters, which we use,” he said. “One of those, as I mentioned tonight, is whether something would have a regional draw — in other words, it’s a business that would draw (people) in.
“We used a 380 with Chuy’s because we will get people from other cities that come here (and) spend their money. That’s the beauty of that for our taxpayers is that brings dollars from outside the area to Harker Heights, which helps us lower the burden for everybody.”
Along with property taxes, sales taxes are a primary revenue source for local municipalities.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council agreed for the city to order the election of mayor and Place 4 on the May 6 uniform election date. The city is also ordering a special election for an unexpired term (Place 2) since Councilman Michael Blomquist, who occupies the seat, filed to run for mayor.
Filing for mayor and Place 4 is open and will remain open until 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Filing for the Place 2 seat begins Jan. 25 and will also be open until 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
During a public hearing, the City Council unanimously approved an addendum to the city’s contract with Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
The addendum calls for an additional $182,160.97 from the city for the installation of backup generators.
On June 14, 2022, the city council approved Addendum 7, which provided funding for 12 generator sets at the Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant.
Addendum 8, approved Tuesday, provided funding for an additional four generator sets to bring the total power generation capabilities at the plant to 10 megawatts.
Bell County WCID-1 has been working toward the project’s completion in earnest following the passage of Senate Bill 3 in the 87th Legislative Session of the Texas legislature.
The bill required water utilities to develop/update and implement an emergency preparedness plan that demonstrates the utility’s ability to provide emergency operations during an extended power outage at a minimum water pressure of 20 pounds per square inch.
