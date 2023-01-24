Heights council

Michael Hatcher, vice president of real estate development with Chuy's, left, speaks with Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, center, and City Manager David Mitchell, right, after the city council meeting Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council allowed the city to enter into a grant agreement with Chuy's to reimburse a portion of the restaurant's sales tax revenue every year for five years.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — In a unanimous vote during its regular meeting Tuesday, the Harker Heights City Council agreed to allow the city to execute a grant agreement with Chuy’s that would see the city rebate a portion of sales tax revenues back to the restaurant.

Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex style restaurant, is being built at 700 W. Central Texas Expressway, and the foundation was poured a little over a week ago.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

