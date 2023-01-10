HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday rejected a referendum petition’s request to repeal the council’s Nov. 22, 2022, ordinance repealing a voter-approved ordinance that decriminalizes misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.
By a vote of 4-1, with Council member Lynda Nash dissenting, the council declined to repeal its November ordinance. Council members who approved that measure contend that the marijuana decriminalization ordinance, known as Proposition A, is in conflict with state law.
Nash was the lone dissenting vote in the council’s Nov. 22 action as well.
As a result of Tuesday’s council rejection of the referendum petition’s requested action, the city charter stipulates the issue must move forward to the May municipal election, where voters will be asked whether to repeal the city’s ordinance, which would effectively reinstate the ordinance approved by voters on Nov. 8.
Prior to the council’s vote Tuesday, City Secretary Julie Helsham certified that the referendum petition, submitted Dec. 12, had the required number of valid signatures. At least 348 signatures of qualified voters were needed to meet the requirement.
The council then adjourned into executive session with City Attorney Charlie Olson to discuss the city’s options regarding the referendum petition.
After nearly half an hour behind closed doors, the council returned to vote, ultimately rejecting the petition’s request.
On Nov. 8, the city’s voters approved Proposition A, with the measure passing by 64% to 36%.
Proposition A prohibits police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.” In lieu of such arrests, officers also may not arrest people for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.
A similar ordinance was passed by Killeen voters in November, though the Killeen City Council has since amended it.
Ground Game Texas, a grassroots progressive organization based in Austin, has successfully initiated petition drives to pass Proposition A in six Texas cities — an out-of-town influence that has angered some Prop A opponents.
During the Citizens Comments portion of Tuesday’s council meeting, three Harker Heights residents went to the podium to thank the council for its stance against Prop A, with one calling out Ground Game Texas for its outside interference.
When it came time to vote, Mayor Spencer Smith polled the council members on whether they wanted to repeal the council’s Nov. 22 ordinance, as the petition sought.
Councilman Michael Blomquist read a lengthy, impassioned statement prior to casting his “no” vote.
In it, Blomquist acknowledged that 64% of the voters had approved the ordinance but contended they had been misinformed by the initiative’s organizers.
“Ground Game Texas and other external operatives misled voters that their votes on a local municipal ordinance can set aside state law,” Blomquist said. “This resulted in voters voting in an effort that was entirely null per state law.”
Blomquist cited the Texas Local Government Code in emphasizing that “a city ordinance cannot override state law.”
Blomquist recounted the oath of service he took when joining the military at the start of his Army career. He noted that council members, the mayor and police officers all take sworn oaths to uphold the state Constitution and all state laws.
“The vote on November 22, 2022, was our action to follow our oath while ensuring that the Harker Heights police officers were able to do the same,” he said.
Nash also offered a statement prior to her vote.
She cited her military career as well, noting that she took her oath of service just as seriously.
While backing the petition’s request for the repeal of the city’s ordinance, Nash did say she disagreed with the clause that calls for possibly disciplining police officers who don’t follow the ordinance.
The council will vote on formally placing the referendum on the May 6 municipal ballot at a future meeting.
