LOCAL GOVERNMENT

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday rejected a referendum petition’s request to repeal the council’s Nov. 22, 2022, ordinance repealing a voter-approved ordinance that decriminalizes misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

By a vote of 4-1, with Council member Lynda Nash dissenting, the council declined to repeal its November ordinance. Council members who approved that measure contend that the marijuana decriminalization ordinance, known as Proposition A, is in conflict with state law.

