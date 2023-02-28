HARKER HEIGHTS -- The Harker Heights City Council voted Tuesday to disallow a requested increase in the city’s solid waste collection rates that exceeded the allowable cap in the city’s contract.
Waste Management of Texas, citing increases in diesel fuel prices, inflation and other costs, last week requested an additional 5% increase, on top of the 5% cap authorized in the company’s contract with the city.
Per the contract, the fuel surcharge increase or decrease in any one year shall not exceed 5%, regardless of the diesel fuel price.
In a letter to city officials, Waste Management informed the city that it was implementing the 5% rate adjustment allowed in the contract.
According to information provided by City Manager David Mitchell, the current residential rate is $18.88 monthly. With the 5% allowable capped increase for fuel, the residential rate would be $19.45 — a 3% increase for residents, with the city absorbing the rest.
A compromise motion would have granted a 2% increase above the 5% contractual cap for 12 months, but allow for a review of diesel prices on June 1, with the option of lowering the rate by 2% if the diesel price is at or below $3.70 per gallon at that time.
An additional 2% increase would have raised the residential rate to $19.73 — 4.5% over the current rate, with the city absorbing the rest.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Dennis Faulkner urged the council to reject the additional increase, noting that diesel prices had declined in recent weeks.
Faulkner also noted that the city did well to lock in prices at the rate proposed in the contract and should stick to that rate.
In the end, the council voted 3-0 to reject an additional increase above the contractual cap. Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann and Council member Lynda Nash had excused absences Tuesday.
In other action Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city’s continued participation in the Atmos Cities Steering Committee. The resolution OKs payment of five cents per capita to fund regulatory and related activities in connection with Atmos Energy Corporation.
The council also voted 3-0 to reject the lone bid for drainage improvements at Fuller Lane and Tye Valley, as well as a drainage channel near Preswick Circle.
The city budgeted the project at $255,600. However, the lone bidder, Patin Construction, LLC, submitted a bid of $466,675.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde, who noted that many construction companies are backed up on projects right now, recommended bidding the drainage project again in the future.
