The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday voted 4-1 to repeal an ordinance passed by voters on Nov. 8 that would halt enforcement the law regarding low-level marijuana possession. Councilwoman Lynda Nash cast the dissenting vote.
Killeen's city council, meanwhile, voted to put a moratorium on that city's ordinance, also passed Nov. 8, until the council can bring it back for discussion on Dec. 6. At that time, the council would consider amending the ordinance to remove a portion pertaining police officers' ability to make arrests based on the order of marijuana.
(1) comment
Having been a lifelong disdainer of recreational weed I an certainly not up in arms about the city's decision. Pot stinks, and there are plenty of other legal ways for people so inclined to self-medicate or just plain relax. Drivers are distracted enough without passing around a blunt while travelling 80 mph on Texas roads. I recognize the validity of medical marijuana, so hopefully those in need of symptom relief using it won't be affected. For those who are upset with the ruling, you get who you vote for.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.