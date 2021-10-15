The Harker Heights City Council is currently seeking residents who are interested in filling volunteer positions on commissions and committees.
With a deadline of Oct. 18, time is running out for those who wish to be considered as a member of the following volunteer commissions and committees: Animal Advisory Committee, Harker Heights Arts Commission, Library Board, Parks and Recreation/Tree Advisory Boards, Public Safety Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z), Building Standards Commission (BSC) and the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA).
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “Applicants can apply to serve on more than one commission but must do so by requesting an application form on the Harker Heights website, harkerheights.gov, completing the form and returning it to the city no later than Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.” A Commission Application Form is attached to each committee/commission listed on the website.
Persons wishing to apply for a position on a committee are asked to fill out the form entitled Boards, Commissions, and Committees Application, then clicking on submit to complete the process.
There is also information available concerning the ordinances governing each commission and the departments that direct each of the committees.
The council will consider all the applications submitted and announce who has been selected for these committee appointments on Jan. 1, 2022.
For information not provided on the city’s website about applying for a position on a committee, call 254-953-5600.
