LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Harker Heights City Council members will consider a resolution authorizing the sale of a 3.2-acre plat near City Hall when they meet Tuesday.

City staff has recommended development of the plat, described as the Heights City Center, to allow for further economic development in the area.

