Harker Heights City Council members will consider a resolution authorizing the sale of a 3.2-acre plat near City Hall when they meet Tuesday.
City staff has recommended development of the plat, described as the Heights City Center, to allow for further economic development in the area.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider approving a Chapter 380 Economic Development Grant Agreement with Chuy’s Opco (the parent company of the Chuy’s restaurant chain, which is building a restaurant in Harker Heights). The agreement would provide for the administration of one or more programs for making grants or loans of public money to promote economic development in the city.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council will discuss a resolution ordering an election and special election on May 6. Up for election will be the mayor’s seat and Place 4 council seat, the remaining year of the term for the Place 2 council seat — which will be vacated when Councilman Michael Blomquist steps down to run for mayor — and a referendum proposition regarding the council’s repeal of Proposition A, the marijuana enforcement ordinance.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Kitty Young Council Chamber at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
