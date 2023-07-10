The Harker Heights City Council will meet Tuesday after taking a week off for the July 4 holiday, and members will face a relatively brief agenda.
The council will discuss and consider approval of a number of zoning cases, including three final plats and one preliminary plat.
The council also will consider designating certain officials to act on behalf of the city in dealing with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department regarding its Local Park Grant Program.
The council also will discuss a resolution authorizing the city manager to sign an interlocal agreement for cooperative purchasing services.
Prior to the meeting, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s Vision XXI class of 2022 will celebrate the reveal of its class project — a pair of benches that have been placed in a shady area on the east side of City Hall.
The benches will be revealed in a ceremony that begins at 4:30 p.m.
The council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Kitty Young Council Chambers at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
