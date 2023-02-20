City Council members in Harker Heights will discuss a rate hike request from Waste Management, Inc. at a workshop at 3 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
In regular business the trash collection service will lay out its reasons for requesting an additional increase “due to uncontrollable conditions” which have increased the cost of business over the last 12 months, according to a letter from Paul Daugereau, Public Sector Solutions Manager with the firm.
The refuse collection company cites, “extraordinary inflation on all aspects of operations including cost of wages, equipment and fuel,” as its reasons to adjust the rates.
In other business, council will hear a presentation from Byron Landor, CEO of ClearSky Rehabiitation Hospital of Harker Heights on the status of the facility which is under construction near Seton Medical Center on East Central Texas Expressway.
A report on racial profiling by the City’s police and fire department will also be reviewed and discussed Tuesday.
Finally, in a housekeeping measure, council will discuss a presentation by the Planning and Development director to move and renumber a section of existing ordinances regarding parking in yards and residential areas.
