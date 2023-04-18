The Harker Heights City Council will meet in a workshop session Tuesday to discuss activities of the Animal Advisory Committee and receive an update on the city’s capital improvement projects.
The discussion on the capital improvement projects for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 will look at four water projects, 13 wastewater projects, six drainage projects, six building projects, three park projects, three sidewalk projects and seven street projects.
