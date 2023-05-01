The Harker Heights City Council will hear a presentation on local lake levels, current drought stages and the city’s drought contingency plan during an afternoon workshop Tuesday.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde will make the presentation.
The city is currently at Drought Stage 1 and could move to Stage 2 if area lake levels continue to fall during the spring and summer months.
Under Stage 1, the city is considered to be under mild water shortage conditions, and residents are asked to practice voluntary conservation. Under Stage 2, the city would impose mandatory conservation measures.
During a special meeting preceding the workshop Tuesday, council members will consider an alcohol services request from the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce for a May 14 event at Carl Levin Park.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
