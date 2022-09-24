Impact fees, a controversial proposal that would force developers to pay the city fees based on the impact of their development on city resources, will be at the forefront of Harker Heights’ City Council meeting on Tuesday.
This latest push to approve impact fees began in September 2021, when the City Council approved an order establishing multiple public hearings that were held on Oct. 26 and Nov. 9 respectively.
Over the course of the past year, the City Council has solicited comments from the public and commissioned a report from consultancy firm Freese and Nichols for support in establishing methodology to determine impact fee rates.
Other business to be considered during Tuesday’s meeting include an advanced funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for a surface mobility project on Warrior’s Path and discussion of a digital license plate reader program. The license plate reader was discussed on Sept. 13, but was tabled for a future meeting.
In addition, Mayor Spencer Smith will declare October 2022 as “Fire Prevention Month” and Oct. 9-15 as “Fire Prevention Week,” and the municipal court will be presented with the 2022 municipal traffic safety award from the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center.
The City Council meets every Tuesday at City Hall. Every second and forth meeting of the month is a meeting, beginning at 5 p.m.; every first and third Tuesday of the month is a workshop, which begins at 3 p.m.
