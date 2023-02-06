The Harker Heights City Council will hold both a workshop and special meeting Tuesday, at which council members will discuss wastewater treatment capacity, as well as three final plat approvals and several grant applications.
During the workshop, council members will hear a presentation by Public Works Director Mark Hyde on purchasing 2 million gallons per day of wastewater treatment plant capacity from the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s South Wastewater Treatment Plant.
According to a staff report, purchasing 2.0 MGD of existing wastewater treatment plant capacity from the WCID No. 1 South WWTP would cost $13,677,083, with approximately $1.4 million for a bypass gravity line connection between the Trimmier Lift Station and the South WWTP.
The Maintenance & Operation cost for treating the wastewater is currently $1.06/1,000 gallons. If the city used 2.0 MGD, the M&O cost would be $2,120.00/day, the staff report said.
In other business, the council will consider the final plat to Indian Trail Commercial, a development just east of the Harker Heights H-E-B property.
The council also will consider final plats for residential developments along Fuller Lane and East Farm to Market 2410.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider authorization of grant requests for first aid trauma kits, the city’s Healthy Homes program, and one for the purchase of an incinerator.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the Kitty Young Council Chamber at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
