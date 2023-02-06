LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Harker Heights City Council will hold both a workshop and special meeting Tuesday, at which council members will discuss wastewater treatment capacity, as well as three final plat approvals and several grant applications.

During the workshop, council members will hear a presentation by Public Works Director Mark Hyde on purchasing 2 million gallons per day of wastewater treatment plant capacity from the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s South Wastewater Treatment Plant.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

