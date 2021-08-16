HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council will be given a preview of the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget at its 3 p.m. council workshop meeting Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
“Citizens are welcome to attend the Tuesday meeting and any of the budget meetings and join the council members as they hear and discuss the draft 2022 budget as presented by City Staff,” said Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
“The budget belongs to our residents and we want them to take advantage of every opportunity to hear about it and ask questions over the next several weeks,” Bark said.
The budget draft will be posted online for public viewing on the City’s website, harkerheights.gov, Tuesday afternoon.
The timeline for the proposed FY 2022 budget will be:
Aug. 17: Proposed budget and tax rate presented to the Council
Aug. 24: Vote on the preliminary ad valorem tax
Aug. 27: Budget Retreat
Sept. 7: Budget public hearing
Sept. 14: Tax rate public hearing and final adoption of the budget and tax rate.
All meetings are open to the public throughout the budget adoption process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.