The Harker Heights City Council will meet in workshop Tuesday afternoon to receive and discuss three presentations.
The first presentation on the agenda, from City Manager David Mitchell, is regarding the purchase of 2 million gallons per day of wastewater treatment capacity at the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 treatment plant near Chaparral Road.
The council will also hear a presentation from Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark on the council’s budget priorities.
The council also will receive and dicuss a presentation by Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gina Pence regarding the 2024 Solar Eclipse.
Harker Heights is one of several cities in Texas that will be in the path of total solar eclipse next April.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.