HARKER HEIGHTS-The Harker Heights City Council will hold its second telephonic meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Among the topics on the meeting agenda three proposed ordinances — one pertaining to fence regulations, another allowing minor setback variances and a third, setting regulations that allow patrons to bring their own alcoholic beverages.
In response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration of the public health threat posed by COVID-19, the council has been allowed to temporarily suspend certain provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act for the purpose of holding telephonic meetings.
The public is encouraged to participate remotely in Tuesday’s meeting by dialing in by phone using the toll free number, 877-568-4106.The access code is 112-797-317.
The access code changes from meeting to meeting and is listed on the online copy of the agenda available at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us.
The system at the Harker Heights City Hall is set up for an audio feed only. Video will not be available, according to city officials.
The mayor, city manager, city secretary and staff presenters will participate from council chambers while council members will take part in the meeting from remote locations.
Written comments or questions may be submitted, two hours before the meeting, to the city secretary’s office at: jhelsham@harkerheights.gov.
