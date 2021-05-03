For two Harker Heights City Council candidates, the wait to find out who won is going to be a little longer.
Sam Halabi and Stacey L. Wilson emerged as the top two vote-getters in Saturday’s three-way race for the Place 5 seat, but neither finished with more than 50% of the ballots cast.
According to the city charter, a candidate must receive a majority of the votes cast to be declared the winner.
As a result, Halabi and Wilson will have to keep campaigning until a runoff election in a few weeks.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said via email Monday that the City Council will meet May 11 to canvass the votes. At that time, the council will also set a date for the runoff election, including early-voting dates.
Unofficial totals from Saturday’s election showed Halabi with 502 votes, or 36% to Wilson’s 473 votes, or 34%.
Jeffrey K. Harris finished with 360 votes, or 26%, and Vitalis Dubininkas received 48 votes, or 4%.
“I attribute the success of my campaign for the support of every single person who voted for me. I really appreciate this community,” Halabi said after the results were announced Saturday. “This first one (election) was stressful and I’m just ready to chill out for now and announce those plans later.”
Wilson credited the front-yard forums held in Heights with helping her gain support from voters.
“We used it all; phone calls, door-to-door and talking with people one-on-one,” Wilson said Saturday. “This time before the runoff election will give me more time to meet the public and share my vision.”
In the Place 2 race, incumbent council member Michael Blomquist defeated Howard “Scot” Arey by a comfortable margin.
Blomquist, the city’s mayor pro tem, pulled in 863 total votes, good for 63%, while Arey received 497 votes, which is 37%, according to unofficial returns.
The runoff between Halabi and Wilson will be the second one for the city in the past six months.
In December, Lynda Nash defeated Terry Delano by 61 votes in a runoff for the Place 4 seat, after neither candidate topped 50% of the votes cast in the Nov. 3 election.
