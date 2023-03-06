Harker Heights City Council members will take the show on the road Tuesday, when they embark on a tour of the South WCID No. 1 water plant, as part of a workshop session.
The council will convene the workshop at 3 p.m. at City Hall, then travel to the plant at 8290 Chaparral Road in Killeen for an informal tour. According to the workshop agenda, no deliberation or formal action will be taken during the tour.
The council will return to City Hall at 5 p.m. for a special meeting, during which the council will consider five items.
Among the items for consideration is authorization of the city manager to execute a settlement agreement with Spectrum regarding a dispute over franchise and PEG fees.
The council also will consider authorizing the city manager to sign on behalf of the city to participate in opioid settlements with Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
In addition, the city will consider approval of a preliminary plat and a final plat, as well as appointment of election judges for the May 6 election, and if necessary, the June 10 runoff election.
The special meeting will take place in the Kitty Young Council Chamber at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
(1) comment
This kind of news is actually content that the average citizen has little to no interest in. What about the nasty smell and taste of the water for the last several months?? The general crappy conditions or our streets?? The rise in crime EVERYWHERE?..What about those issues? I'm sure we're ALL interested in those issues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.