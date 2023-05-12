Should House Bill 1613 of the 88th Legislative Session make it through the Senate and receive the governor’s signature, cities like Harker Heights would stand to receive a reimbursement from the state for lost revenue due to the property tax exemption that 100% disabled veterans are awarded.
Since the bill overwhelmingly — though not unanimously — passed the Texas House this week, Harker Heights officials are thrilled.
“We are very encouraged by the passing of HB1613 out of the House,” said David Mitchell, city manager of Harker Heights. “Major props to Representative Shine for all of his hard work developing and carrying the bill to this point. We look forward to its consideration by the Senate.”
The bill was authored by Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who represents Harker Heights in Texas House District 55. It was coauthored by a slew of other representatives. An identical companion bill, Senate Bill 748, has been authored by Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton.
Shine’s bill, which the Senate officially received Friday, is one of a few that have been introduced in the past couple of legislative sessions aimed at aiding cities and counties that lose revenue as a result of the property tax exemptions awarded to 100% disabled veterans.
Property taxes are the primary source of revenue a city or county has, and the passage of the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption caused an unintended consequence that resulted in cities and counties losing money that they need to provide better services.
A few years after the state Legislature approved the exemption program, it approved the reimbursement program, which ensured that cities and counties that abut a military installation and lost a certain percentage of tax revenue from the exemption, would receive a partial reimbursement from the state.
In his freshman term in 2019, Shine’s Bell County counterpart, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, secured more funding for the reimbursement program, but it wasn’t nearly enough, and he worked diligently in his second term to pass bills that would increase said funding and increase the number of cities that qualified for reimbursement — all of which failed in the 87th Legislative Session.
Shine’s House Bill 1613 solves both dilemmas — provided it passes the Senate and is signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
According to Shine, based on 2021 numbers, Harker Heights lost $446 million of appraised value off of its tax rolls. Shine said that meant the city lost approximately $2.9 million in property tax revenue that year. Should HB 1613 become law, Heights could see reimbursement of around $2.7 million.
“Representative Shine went straight to work on this item during the interim,” said Jerry Bark, the assistant city manager in Harker Heights. “We are pleased for the House voting it out of their chamber and now we look forward to working with the Senate and Senator Flores on this issue.
“I am grateful for the collaboration with Bell County, Lampasas County, Coryell County, El Paso County, Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, Texas Mayors of Military Communities, and the cities of Copperas Cove, Killeen, Gatesville, Nolanville, Temple, Belton, El Paso, San Antonio, Ft. Worth, Cibolo, Schertz, Garden Ridge, Universal City, Marion, Garden Ridge, Santa Clara, Converse, and Kempner.”
Currently, only five cities — including Killeen and Copperas Cove — receive funds in return from the state. The current law stipulates that only cities that share a border with a military installation qualify for reimbursement.
HB 1613 takes geography out of the equation and simply states any city or county that loses 1% or greater of its property tax revenue to the exemption qualify for reimbursement from the state.
Other exemption impacts
Funding for the reimbursement would come from a trust fund established by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
As a result of the $200 million annual figure, reimbursement would not come at the rate of 100% for eligible cities, but it would provide relief for cities — such as Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, Troy and Morgan’s Point Resort — that do not currently qualify, and it would provide additional relief to cities such as Killeen and Copperas Cove, whose reimbursement figures were minuscule in comparison to lost revenue.
Based on numbers from 2021, Shine said Copperas Cove lost $235 million in tax rolls, accounting for a levied loss of around $1.8 million from property taxes. With the Comptroller’s trust fund, Copperas Cove would receive around $1.6 million in return. Currently, Copperas Cove only receives a reimbursement of around $600,000.
“Copperas Cove is grateful for the effort Rep. Shine has taken to draft and file legislation to reduce the disproportionate impact of the exemption. I remain hopeful the bill passes and is signed by the Governor,” Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah said in an email to the Herald Friday.
Similarly, according to Shine’s numbers, Killeen lost $1.1 billion in 2021 on its tax rolls from the exemption, which accounted for a levy loss of around $8 million. The trust fund would result in reimbursement of around $7 million. In 2021, the city was receiving a reimbursement of around $3 million.
Newly qualified cities and counties
Locally, other cities that would qualify for reimbursement — provided the bill passes and is signed by Abbott — are Nolanville, Belton, Temple, Troy and Morgan’s Point.
Bell County and Coryell County would also receive a reimbursement. Shine said according to his formula, which factored in the population, the number of exemptions awarded and the percentage of lost revenue, Coryell County was the hardest hit of all 254 counties in the state.
