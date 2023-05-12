Texas Capitol

The Texas House of Representatives passed House Bill 1613 on Thursday. The bill would make more cities eligible to receive reimbursement for lost property tax revenue due to the 100% disabled veterans tax exemption.

Should House Bill 1613 of the 88th Legislative Session make it through the Senate and receive the governor’s signature, cities like Harker Heights would stand to receive a reimbursement from the state for lost revenue due to the property tax exemption that 100% disabled veterans are awarded.

Since the bill overwhelmingly — though not unanimously — passed the Texas House this week, Harker Heights officials are thrilled.

