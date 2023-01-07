Homicides

The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Indian Trail near the Interstate 14 overpass in early 2022.

Between Copperas Cove and Harker Heights, only one criminal homicide case from 2022 remains unsolved with no arrests.

As reported last weekend, Killeen finished 2022 with 22 and police had solved half of them. Killeen’s much smaller neighboring cities had fewer homicides for the year.

