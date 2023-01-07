Between Copperas Cove and Harker Heights, only one criminal homicide case from 2022 remains unsolved with no arrests.
As reported last weekend, Killeen finished 2022 with 22 and police had solved half of them. Killeen’s much smaller neighboring cities had fewer homicides for the year.
Copperas Cove had two criminal homicides last year — one shooting and one stabbing — with both resulting in arrests.
Harker Heights had three criminal homicides in 2022 — all shootings — and two had resulted in arrests as of Friday.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights police are still investigating the fatal May 30, 2022, shooting of Temple teenager Kameron Lowe, 17. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. May 30 in the 700 block of Edwards Drive. Lowe died from his injuries on June 10, police said.
After Lowe’s death, Harker Heights police called the investigation a “murder investigation.” No arrests have been made in that case.
The first homicide of the year in Harker Heights was reported Jan. 17, 2022. While in a vehicle at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail, near the Interstate 14 overpass, 19-year-old Ty Andre Gentle was gunned down in broad daylight. Police said gunmen in another car pulled up around 2:45 p.m. and starting firing at the vehicle Gentle was in. The shooting took place near multiple businesses, including H-E-B.
In February, police announced the arrest of two suspects in the case. John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, had been arrested in Wharton, and suspect Jamon Alexander Terry, 19, had been arrested in Temple. Both were indicted in March.
On Oct. 5, Harker Heights police announced that 39-year-old Allen Lee Jones had been fatally shot at a convenience store at 926 Indian Trail following what was described as a “physical altercation.”
Approximately 12 hours later, police arrested Copperas Cove resident Roger Lee Sanders Jr., 31, as a suspect in the shooting. He was charged with murder and later indicted in December.
Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale Hawkins commented on the efforts to solve the crimes.
“It is always and will continue to be the mission of the Harker Heights Police Department to help get justice for victims of any crime within our community,” Hawkins said. “Our police officers along with our law enforcement and community partners strive to administer through a community-oriented and problem-solving approach that endeavors to integrate every available resource toward identifying and solving crime related problems and issues.
“I continue to be proud and appreciative of the hard work and dedication that our Police Officers and Professional Support employees provide on a daily basis.”
Harker Heights reported two criminal homicides in 2021.
Copperas Cove
What began as a quiet year in Copperas Cove after zero homicides in 2021, police reported the shooting death of 33-year-old Killeen businesswoman Destiney J. Carey at a residence in the 1000 block of Hobby Road on April 7, 2022.
Police responded to the residence in reference to a “9-1-1 hang up call for service,” the department reported at the time.
Police arrested 37-year-old Kevin Frazier after the shooting and accused him of firing the fatal shots. Frazier also sustained gunshot wounds.
Frazier was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in June 2022.
Also in June, Copperas Cove police reported the city’s second criminal homicide, though it did not involve any Copperas Cove residents.
On June 25, police said Christian Carl Carrigan of Hamilton was stabbed to death in the 100 block of South First Street. Not long after the stabbing, police arrested Hamilton resident Timothy Robert Rea about a mile away in the 1900 block of North First Street. Rea was subsequently charged with murder and was indicted in August.
Police said they’ve worked hard to solve the homicides and other crimes.
“These types of cases are among the toughest to investigate,” said Lt. Krystal Baker, the Cove PD’s community services officer. “While our officers and detectives possess the necessary skills and training to conduct criminal investigations, whether it’s a major crime or a minor infraction, perhaps the most important is their dedication, compassion, and empathy both for the victim and the victim’s family.
“Investigating any type of criminal investigation can be a lengthy, slow, and frustrating process for everyone involved. However, whether it’s a patrol officer or a detective, we understand a meticulous, methodical approach to solving any crime is crucial in keeping our community safe and bringing closure to those affected.
“I am proud to work alongside all of our professionals here at the Copperas Cove Police Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.