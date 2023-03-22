The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will hold a political forum March 30 for candidates seeking municipal office in the May 6 election.
The event, sponsored by Extraco Banks, will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Texas Home Builders Association..
Up for election are Place 2 and Place 4 on the Harker Heights City Council, as well as the mayor’s post. A referendum to reverse the city’s repeal of Proposition A is also up for a public vote. Lunch will be catered by Palmeras Tex-Mex, serving fajitas buffet style.
The cost for the event is $25 for current Harker Heights Chamber members and $30 for non-members.
All 11 candidates for Harker Heights office have been invited.
Jackeline Soriano Fountain
Place 4 (Three-year term)
Place 2 (One-year unexpired term)
