The city of Harker Heights issued its second boil-water notice in two days.
The following streets are under the notice: Eagle Ridge, Rodeo Circle, Riata Circle, Vista, Jubilation Drive.
Jerry Bark, the city’s public relations director, said the notice stems from an incident that happened on Wednesday when city staff inspected the city’s water pump station located off of Comanche Gap Road. The pump provides water to the highest elevation areas in The Ridge Subdivision and The Evergreens.
"Staff found locks cut allowing access to the ground storage tank and the tank lid lock was found to be cut. Staff has isolated the tank and is bypassing it and feeding the higher elevation areas directly at this time,” Bark said in a news release. “The tank will be drained, inspected, cleaned, disinfected, refilled and bacteriologically tested. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified. The system lines will also be flushed in the higher elevation areas as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.