HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Farmer’s Market took on a patriotic theme Saturday, as local residents perused the wares offered by vendors on a muggy Independence Day weekend.
The Farmer’s Market made its move May 8 to its new home in the parking lot of the Harker Heights City Hall at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Seventeen vendors signed up to relocate from Seton Medical Center, and that number grew to 40 vendors, as of July 3. They are signed up for the Farmers Market 2021 that lasts until Oct. 30.
Not all the vendors showed up Saturday due to competition from the Belton Fourth of July Parade that began at 10 a.m.
Twenty-four vendors had signed up for this weekend but about half that many showed up at the market.
Sara Gibbs, coordinator of the market, told the Herald, “The vendors got to choose which weekends they would prefer to set up and showcase their stuff to sell.”
“This is our first day ever at the market,” said vendors Bernadette Lopez and Beau Mosley, the owners of Mesquite Homestead. “It’s been great! We sold out of our watermelon 15 minutes after the market opened.”
Carla Pace told the Herald that she’s from Columbus, Ohio, by way of the U.S. Army. She said, “I bought some onions, Iraqi rice, cookies and am gonna get some dumplings here in a bit. I love a great farmers market.”
Applications to be a vendor at the Harker Heights Farmers Market are still being accepted throughout the season until Oct. 15.
For more information contact Sara Gibbs at 254-953-5493 or email her at: sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
