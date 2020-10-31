HARKER HEIGHTS — Dozens of local residents walked through the parking lot of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights Saturday for the final day of the season for the Harker Heights Farmers Market.
Some of them wore costumes to celebrate Halloween and to get their hands on some candy before trick-or-treat festivities in the evening.
The Harker Heights Parks & Recreation sponsored the fall festival, which gave bags to anyone wanting to do trick-or-treat at the market.
Two separate Harker Heights residents — Angela Vanderwerf and Roy Reyes — were pleased with the event.
“I just appreciate the community stepping up and trying new, creative ways to still have that sense of community but do it safely,” Vanderwerf said.
Vanderwerf had her daughter, Seylah, and son, Benjamin, with her. Both were dressed like wizards from “Harry Potter.”
Seylah said she was dressed like Hermione Granger, and Benjamin said he was not any character in particular.
Reyes had similar sentiments to Vanderwerf.
“It feels good,” he said. “I like that the community has done something to combine safety and fun for the kids.”
Reyes had three children with him — one was dressed like a ninja, another was dressed like a character from the video game “Fortnite” and the third was dressed as a panda.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market usually runs every Saturday from the first Saturday in May to the last Saturday in October. It features vendors who sell local honey, handmade furniture, baked goods, salsa, fruits, vegetables, hand crafted items and much more.
Pending any coronavirus-related delays again, the farmers market should open again at 8 a.m. May 1, 2021, in the hospital parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.