HARKER HEIGHTS — Shannon Stephens, the new chief of the Harker Heights Fire Department, started work on Monday.
Stephens was a 24-year veteran of the Colony Fire Department and served as an assistant chief in the Colony since 2014.
In an interview with the Herald Wednesday, Stephens said, “My first day at HHFD was busy but it was not work. One of the great things about being a firefighter is you get to go to work and not have to go to work, if that makes sense. One of my first impressions was that is the case at HHFD and I want to continue that from me to everyone in the organization.”
During Stephens’ research about the city and the fire department, he learned from the website and other sources about the city’s leadership and how they interacted with each other.
“The amount of data that is available was also very impressive. Not all fire departments have that much data but with HHFD, I could tell there was great potential,” he said.
Stephens said, “I’m not from Central Texas and am completely new to the area and just coming into the culture of this area of the state in comparison with where I’ve been.”
“Prior to my first day on the job at HHFD, I made a trip here to meet with the shifts. After meeting with just the first one, I knew I had made the right decision. I’ve got two more shifts to go.”
