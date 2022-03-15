The city of Harker Heights confirmed Tuesday that a fire inflicted “significant damage” at a home.
According to Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims, the incident was determined to have started as a “chimney fire” at 1113 Chaucer Lane early Friday morning.
The fire was contained at 1:05 a.m. Friday, with Harker Heights Engine 1, Engine 2, Medic 1, Medic 2, and Battalion Chief 1 responding.
Sims also stated that the fire caused no injuries, though the residents were displaced.
