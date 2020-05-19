A vehicle and nearby vegetation caught fire in Harker Heights Monday morning, according to city officials.
The Harker Heights Fire Department and Harker Heights Police Department went to the area near Douglas Fir Drive and Jubilation Drive, officials said in a news release.
The departments responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
No injuries were reported, the release said.
The fire is still under investigation by the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the fire department’s fire marshal.
Anyone with information can call police detectives at 254-953-5440 or the Harker Heights fire marshal at 254-699-2688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.