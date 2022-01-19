A fire burned through the attic of a Harker Heights home of four Tuesday.
According to a news release Wednesday, the Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 4:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 700 block of Beaver Trail in Harker Heights. The release noted that the occupants were alerted to the fire thanks to their smoke detectors.
The fire was contained in relatively short order, within 15 minutes.
“Damage was contained to the attic and exterior chimney encloser,” the release said.
Neither the firefighters nor the occupants were injured, though the family of four have been displaced. According to the release, the Red Cross is assisting the family.
The fire was ruled accidental by Harker Heights Fire Investigators.
In total, the HHFD responded with one engine company, a Quint company, two ALS medic units and the Battalion Chief. The Killeen Fire Department was also dispatched to the fire, and brought an engine company and the Battalion Chief.
