Fire marshals with the Harker Heights Fire Department are investigating a fire from Wednesday that did damage to a garage and two vehicles, city spokesman Jerry Bark said in a news release.
The fire happened around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Lone Shadow Drive in Harker Heights.
No injuries were reported, but the two occupants of the residence were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, the release said.
Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 45 minutes.
