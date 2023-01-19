Two Harker Heights residents were unharmed following a fire Wednesday night that destroyed their mobile home.
Fire crews from Harker Heights and Killeen responded to a call about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night to a fire at 1110 Indian Trail, according to a Harker Heights news release.
The single-wide unit had heavy smoke and visible flames shooting out the top of the structure when firefighters arrived on the scene. It took fire crews about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire that left the unit heavily damaged, officials said.
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said in the release Thursday morning that no injuries were sustained by either the residents or firefighters and that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The incident is under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s office.
