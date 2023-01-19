Fire - burn

Two Harker Heights residents were unharmed following a fire Wednesday night that destroyed their mobile home.

Fire crews from Harker Heights and Killeen responded to a call about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night to a fire at 1110 Indian Trail, according to a Harker Heights news release.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

