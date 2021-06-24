After a stressful year, the 13th annual Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Fest is back on, officials announced this week.
The festive event, which typically attracts thousands of attendees, is set for 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 near the Harker Heights Community Park off Knights Way. It will feature local wines, craft brews, local food trucks and music.
“We’re excited that we are able to present this event back to the community,” said Gina Pence, president and CEO for the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, which is organizing the event.
The festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19 related concerns.
“We’re just starting to open up again, and this is one way we can show that the Central Texas area is ready for business. We’re bringing community back in a big way,” Pence said.
While the festival typically enjoys an average attendance of around 5,000 people, Pence is hopeful that this year will see explosive growth.
“Tickets are going to be free this year, but some people still have COVID-19 concerns. So, we’re not totally sure how many people to expect,” she said.
In the past, the festival has included wineries, breweries, and live music all from Central Texas, all of which are expected to return.
“We don’t have a full list of partners available for the festival yet, but we’ll be sure to keep the public posted on our website,” Pence said.
Marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, this year’s festival is dedicated to fallen heroes and first responders, organizers said.
“We have an incredible amount of people to thank, and we want to do that by dedicating this festival to them,” Pence said.
Events throughout the day include a tribute of remembrance, a moment of silence for those affected by 9/11, and a scholarship presentation for first responders.
Applications for the first responder scholarship will open late July or in August.
The chamber acknowledges the potentially contentious nature of the date, but said the festival will represent the day of remembrance in a manner that is respectful.
“There is always the concern that people may get the wrong message, but we believe that if people look at the programming and the theme of the festival, they’ll see that we are treat the date respectfully,” Pence said.
According to the city of Harker Heights, the event always takes on the second Saturday of September, which happens to be on Sept. 11 this year.
“We look forward to the event as always, but really the city has no stance on the festival,” said Michael Blomquist, Place 2 City Council member.
The theme for the festival is “patriotism.”
“There will be lots of flags, and we want people to come dressed as patriotically as possible,” Pence said.
In the past, the festival has had support from shuttle services and No DUI, a nonprofit which seeks to provide local taxi services for those who are not safe to drive.
However, due to COVID-19 concerns, the chamber is still unsure whether or not such shuttle services will be available.
H-E-B is a sponsor of the event.
The chamber is also unsure of what the nature of H-E-B’s partnership will be, but is in the works to see what their sponsorship will look like.
“We are still in preliminary talks to see what H-E-B is bringing to the table, but I am confident they will help make our event spectacular,” Pence said.
