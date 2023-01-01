A variety of sports stories captured the attention of Herald readers in 2022, including the top two relating to the Harker Heights Knights.
Below is the list of most read stories on kdhpressbox.com from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31:
1) “REPPIN’ THE SHIELD: 4 Heights football stars sign with Division I schools” (5,131 page views) — https://bit.ly/3Cai1o3
2) “BACKING BOBBITT: Parents, former players voice support for suspended Heights coach” (4,107 page views) — https://bit.ly/3CieVP1
3) “Ellison coach benches 4 starters at beginning of district-opening win vs. Belton” (3,324 page views) — https://bit.ly/3jnFaNr
4) “Killeen High hires new football coach” (2,923 page views) — https://bit.ly/3IfWRcg
5) “Killeen ISD student-athletes sign to compete at college level” (1,999 page views) — https://bit.ly/3i5KK6U
6) “More than 50 Killeen ISD athletes sign to compete in college” (1,996 page views) — https://bit.ly/3WT341M
7) “Military kids learn football from current NFL player” (1,762 page views) — https://bit.ly/3Z0Z4OE
8) “Report: NFL teams still interested in ex-Copperas Cove QB” (1,724 page views) — https://bit.ly/3Q32Pz2
9) “Cove student-athletes commit to playing at college level” (1,679 page views) — https://bit.ly/3Cefidg
10) “REALIGNMENT: Heights remains in 6A, loses Killeen ISD rivalries” (1,661 page views) — https://bit.ly/3Z141qE
