A fire at a fourplex in south-central Harker Heights on Friday afternoon injured one occupant and displaced six of the building’s residents.
Updated: November 25, 2022 @ 8:23 pm
The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 4:20 p.m. for a reported commercial structure fire at 203 Oak Trail in a four-plex unit.
The First unit that arrived on scene found heavy smoke and fire appearing from unit “A” of the structure. The fire was under control within approximately 15 minutes.
There was significant damage to unit “A” of the complex with minor smoke damage to the remaining units.
One occupant was transported to the hospital by a Killeen EMS unit that had responded to assist. A Harker Heights firefighter received a minor injury and is being treated.
Unfortunately, a pet dog was unable to make it out of the residence, the HHPD release stated.
Six other residents of the complex were displaced because of the power having to be turned off to the entire building. Each of the displaced residents had places to go and did not need assistance from Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation, the release stated.
