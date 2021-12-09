Winter holiday fun continues this weekend with the annual Harker Heights Frost Fest, Killeen Christmas Parade, Lampasas’s Christmas on the Creek, Breakfast with Santa, Children’s Christmas Bingo, and more happening in the area. There are also non-holiday events like the Brew and Bacon 5K Mug Run, local live music, and library and museum programs to check out.
The 2021 Harker Heights Frost Fest will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. There will be a holiday market, opportunity to meet Santa, trail of lights, story walk, refreshments, and more. At 8:30 p.m. a free outdoor showing of the holiday movie, “Elf,” will begin.
The Fort Hood Trees for Troops event will provide one free Christmas tree per household for military families Dec. 10 at Hood Stadium. Soldiers and families with paygrades of E1 to E4 can pick up their trees from 8 to 10 a.m. Those with a paygrade of E5 or higher and all others with a valid military ID can pick up their tree at 10 a.m. until supplies last. Come prepared to load your own tree.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting its production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets range from $12 to $16. Go to https://bit.ly/3oEBo2w to purchase tickets in advance.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a holiday shopping trip to The Domain Dec. 10. Call 254-287-6116 or stop by 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood, to register.
The Harker Heights Brew and Bacon 5K Mug Run will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 11 at Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. There will be music, vendors, craft beer, food, and more at this event. Registration is $35 per runner and can be completed in advance online, or on-site at 7:30 a.m. Participation in the Kids Fun Run is free. Go to https://bit.ly/3Iyo0Vq to register or for more information.
The Lampasas Christmas on the Creek event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at W.M. Brook Park. There will be a Candy Cane Lane, hot chocolate, rides on the Candy Cane Express sleigh, Santa’s Village, and more at this event. There is no entry fee but donations are accepted.
The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 in downtown Killeen with the route starting on West Avenue D and Second Street, and ending at West Avenue B and College Street. This year’s theme is, “On Ice.” The full parade route can be found online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/REC.
The 2021 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 7 to 8 p.m. every night through Dec. 23 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Extended hours for Dec. 24 and 25 will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Visitors can park along the street to view the free 45-minute light show and tune into FM 88.1 to hear the accompanying music. Go to http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information.
The 61st annual Salado Christmas Stroll will be Dec. 10- 12 along Main Street in downtown Salado. There will be late night shopping, carriage rides, live music, food vendors, carolers, a live nativity scene, photos with Santa, and more available. Shops will be open until 9 p.m. or later on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 5 p.m. or later on Sundays.
The 29th annual performance of “A Christmas Carol” at Tablerock Amphitheater of Salado will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased in advance at www.centraltexastickets.comor at the door on the night of the performance.
The Salado Cultural Arts District is hosting a Holiday Laser Light Show at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 on the bank of Salado Creek by Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. Each show lasts about 20 minutes and will feature holiday music set to laser and lighted displays. This attraction is free and open to the public.
The Red Cross Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at The Training Center of Central Texas, 455 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. Go to https://rcblood.org/308JwP8 to register and for information on donor eligibility requirements.
The City of Killeen Junior Youth Advisory Commission is hosting a Christmas Toy Drive now through Dec. 13. Toys for children of all ages will be accepted and can be dropped off at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Belton. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays. Santa’s Village will be open nightly Dec. 9- 24. Admission is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger vans or larger buses.
The Killeen ISD Homeless Awareness Response Program is hosting a Coat Drive from now until Jan. 3, 2022. Drop-off locations include the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. The drive will accept donations of new and gently used coats, winter hats, gloves, and scarves. New socks and underwear will also be accepted. Call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month there will be a Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a finger food to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Killeen Friday Night Frenzy event will allow parents to drop off their kids for games, crafts, and dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Cost is $10 per child ages 5- 13 and registration can be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/killeen or at the center.
Xpreesha Outreach will host its sixth annual Youth Entertainment Showcase at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Endeavors Performing Arts and Special Events Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen. This family-friendly fundraiser will feature a talent showcase, vendors, door prizes, and special appearances for visitors. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Xpreesha Outreach Children’s Program. Advance tickets are $5 for children, $10 for adults, and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3ErqfqQor by calling 980-224-3605. Tickets are $10 per person at the door.
The Winter Water Wonderland swim event will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Sammons Park Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. This holiday-themed swim party will feature games, crafts, snacks, and more. Call 254-298-5930 to register.
Children’s Christmas Bingo will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Community Events and Bingo Center, 50012 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Cost is $5 per child ages 2 to 12 and seating is first come, first served. There will be games, goodie bags, lunch, and an appearance by Santa.
The Copperas Cove Youth Advisory Council will host Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Cost is $7 per child, $5 per adult, and kids 2 and under are free. Go to the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation office at the civic center to purchase tickets in advance, or the day of the event while supplies last. The council will also host an Adaptive Cookies with Santa event from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at the civic center. This event is for adults and children with physical and/or intellectual disabilities and will feature crafts, cookies, and photos with Santa. Cost is $5 per child and $3 for adults.
The Family Candy Cane Hunt will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Pepper Creek Trail at West Temple Community Park, 121 Montpark Road. Families will work together to find hidden candy canes and special treats while enjoying a nature walk along the trail. Registration is $15 and can be completed at https://bit.ly/3xe4hVG.
The Copperas Cove High School Choir Christmas Concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Lea Ledger Auditorium, 400 S. 25th St. This event is free and open to the public.
The Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, is inviting kids to drop off letters to Santa now through Dec. 13. Letters can be dropped off from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
Families can drop off letters to Santa on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, now through Dec. 13. Provide a name and return address on the letter if your child would like a response letter from Santa.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting its monthly Book Club at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14 featuring a discussion on the chosen book, “The Personal Librarian,” at Lions Club Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Participants do not have to be seniors to join. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a Christmas Story Time at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 featuring “Pig the Elf” by Aaron Blabey, followed by a Christmas craft.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 10. Cover: $10. The band 35 South will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 11. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Runes of Neptune from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10, Nate Guthrie from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music by Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, and Community Carol Singing with Grace Church at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting its Merry Mayhem: Four Band Show with the Stillhouse Howlers, Fvrorem, Burn Ban, and Shfux from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 11. Cover is $10.
The Downtown Temple Holiday Market and Food Truck Frenzy will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St. This free event will feature unique gifts and products made by local businesses and vendors, live music, a variety of food trucks, and more.
The Christmas Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will be from noon to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 11. There will be local and handmade goods, gifts, live music, craft beer, and more available.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” is on display now until Jan. 15, 2022. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Mini Mayborn Express,” featuring the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, is now on display until Jan. 9, 2022. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
