The NAACP national office gave over $800,000 in scholarships this year to youth and college members nationwide, said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen branch of the NAACP.
Jermahl Coleman, who is a member of the Killeen branch of the NAACP’s Youth Council and 2021 graduate of Harker Heights High School, received a $5,000 scholarship from the Vans-sponsored NAACP Creative Sole Scholarship.
“We are so proud of Jermahl and glad he applied!,” Driver-Moultrie said Friday in an email. “I always tell them there is a 50/50 chance of them saying yes or no. But you’ll never know if you don’t try!”
Jermahl also received the Bridgette Williams Educational Scholarship, which is a $1,000 scholarship, from Brett Williams and his family at the Juneteenth Scholarship Brunch.
Jack Dowling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.