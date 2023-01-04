Four police cadets graduated from Temple Police Academy last week and will start their respective law enforcement careers with the Harker Heights Police Department.
Three men and one woman were sworn in, following their graduation. Brianna Daniel, Massoud Howayeck, Jose Antonio Villacorta V and Louis Hill will fill current vacancies within the department, according to HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart.
“We are very proud of these new Officers and thankful that they are now part of the City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Police Department family,” Stewart said via email Wednesday. “We look forward to the great work that these men and lady will do in this great community as they will help provide public service that empower people to focus on what matters most….their goals, hopes and dreams.”
