New Cops

Newest Harker Heights Police Department officers from left, Brianna Daniel, Massoud Howayeck, Jose Antonio Villacorta V and Louis Hill.

Four police cadets graduated from Temple Police Academy last week and will start their respective law enforcement careers with the Harker Heights Police Department.

Three men and one woman were sworn in, following their graduation. Brianna Daniel, Massoud Howayeck, Jose Antonio Villacorta V and Louis Hill will fill current vacancies within the department, according to HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart.

