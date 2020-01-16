If you’re looking for a lifestyle change, or just a way to make a few improvements in your current routine, consider attending the New Year, New You 2020 Health Fair or the So Natural Veggie and Art Fest this weekend. Also, keep an eye out for public figures Candace Cameron Bure and Chad Henningscoming to the area later this week. Check the listing for these details and more.
Festivals, Events
The Harker Heights Stewart C. Meyer Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its annual Health and Wellness Fair, the “New Year, New You 2020 Health Fair,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18. The event is free and open to the public and there will be information for physical, mental, and financial health.
Corvettes on the Square, a free and open meet-up for Corvette owners, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Lampasas County Courthouse, 409 S. Pecan St. There will also be music, vendors, and shopping available at this event.
The second annual So Natural Veggie and Art Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. Admission is $5 per person and children 10 and under are free. There will be vegetarian and vegan food, live art and competitions, guest speakers, vendors, entertainment, and more at this event.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship 246 Fight Night Watch Party will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. This event is free and open to all with bar services and menu options available for purchase.
The Dine and Donate fundraising event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 2497 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Bell and Coryell Counties.
The Fort Hood Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Blvd., Fort Hood, is hosting a Book Signing with Candace Cameron Bure, most known for her role as D.J. Tanner in the‘90s television show, “Full House,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 22. She will be signing copies of her new children’s book, “Grow, Candance, Grow.”
A Meet and Greet for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and alum Chad Hennings will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sprocket Auto Crafts, Old Ironsides Avenue and 20th Street on Fort Hood.
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 2020 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge at 8 a.m. Jan. 25. near the City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B. Pre-registration may be completed online at www.runsignup.com/polarbearplungethrough Jan. 22, and is $20, plus a $2.50 processing fee. On-site registration is $25 and will begin at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race. Shirts will be guaranteed to all who register for the run by Jan. 21. There will also be a free Polar Bear Plunge into the City Park Pool, along with acostume and belly flop contest following the run at 10 a.m. Participants must be at least 10 years old for the plunge activities. Plunge shirts will be available for purchase for $15.
Family Fun
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Stuffed Animal Sleepover event at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and 9 a.m. Jan. 18. Kids and their families are invited to share a dinner with the Chick-fil-A Cow and bring their stuffed animals, to be left overnight. They will then pick up their stuffed animal the next morning and enjoy breakfast together.
The Killeen ISD Academic Planning Fair will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. Middle schoolers in the Killeen ISD system are welcome to come explore their academic and extracurricular options for high school. Current high schoolers can also attend to get more information about financial aid, college applications, and careers.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a Spanish for Kids class from 10 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Kids 7 and up will learn basic Spanish in this free class.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. This week, a special viewing of “The Little Shop of Horrors” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7to 10 a.m. at the Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by The Other Brothers from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 and Honey Hounds from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 18. Chris Peterson and Sasha K.A. will also perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 19 for the Music, Brews, and Pizza event.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Craig Howell with Somewhere in Texas from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 17. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 18. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Kyle Mathis from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 17 and Dean Seltzer from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 18. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton, is hosting live music by Another Band of Gypsys from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17, Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 18, and acoustic music by Garrett Askins of Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 19.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “At Home in Waco,” which features the styles and stories of the historic homes of Waco, and is based upon the book, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas,” by Kenneth Hafertepe, architectural historian and chair of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. Additionally, a special children’s exhibit, “The Lion Guard,” which features hands-on activities and imaginative play based upon Disney’s “The Lion King” franchise, will be on display until May 10. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month. Admission is $4 per person and attendees are welcome to bring a food dish to share. Call 254-501-6399 for more information.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Variety Music Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Jan. 17 for $7 per person. Or, come early for the dance lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood also hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, features Tejano and Latin music and dancing. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, features Latin music and dancing Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 9 p.m. with DJ String.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.