Harker Heights will hold a virtual Memorial Day ceremony that anyone can access online at 10 a.m. May 31.
To access the ceremony, go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr.
At 3 p.m. May 31, residents are encouraged to pause for one minute to observe a moment of silence for those who have died in the service of the country.
Residents are also encouraged to display an American Flag at their homes during the weekend.
As part of the remembrance, residents can submit a photo of their loved one to be posted on a tribute page for the fallen. To submit one, include a single photo, rank and full name, military branch and service date to sgibbs@harkerheights.gov by Monday.
Photos will be displayed at www.harkerheights.gov/memorialday2021.
During the weekend, the veterans and Purple Heart monuments by City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, will have flags on display and in the evening the monuments will have color lights projected towards them. A wreath will be displayed next to the Veterans Monument on May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.