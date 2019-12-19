Heights fire

Smoke billows from a house fire in the 2000 block of Tonkawa Drive in east Harker Heights. The fire happened a little before 4 p.m.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Tonkawa Drive in eastern Harker Heights Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.