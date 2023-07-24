parks bash.jpg

It was busy in the two bounce houses at the Parks and Rec Fest on July 14, 2022 at Carl Levin Park.

 Bob Massey | Herald

The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation program will be hosting a program now titled Parks Bash on Saturday to celebrate the end of Park and Recreation Month.

The Saturday event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd.

