The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation program will be hosting a program now titled Parks Bash on Saturday to celebrate the end of Park and Recreation Month.
The Saturday event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd.
This free event will include activities for all to enjoy, including giant chess, inflatable bounce houses, Nerf battles, and more.
“This event was originally Splash Bash; however, due to the water restrictions we changed it to Parks Bash.” said Sara Gibbs, activities coordinator.
The event will also include free hot dogs as well as tug-of-war games and free archery lessons by Peaceable Kingdom, which will be hosting the archery lessons.
The sessions are for ages 4 and up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration is required and all skill levels are welcomed, to register the members of your archery team go to bit.ly/3GtNqVl.
“Join us for grilled hot dogs, fun activities, and more at one of our oldest parks in the City.” Gibbs wrote in a news release to KDH.
For more information about Parks Bash and other programs, 254-953-5493 or go to harkerheights.gov/parksandrec.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
