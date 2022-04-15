HARKER HEIGHTS — The City of Harker Heights on Thursday hosted the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership Environmental Ambassador Awards, a proclamation signing for Sustainable Environment Month and a Prairie Pocket Seed Spreading at Carl Levin Park.
Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad R. Foster shared opening remarks to a crowd of 100 people followed by the presentation of the colors by the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Color Guard. The Copperas Cove High School Choir performed the national anthem.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith welcomed the crowd that included partnership mayors from Killeen, Gatesville, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Salado, Belton, Lampasas, and Fort Hood.
The highlight of the afternoon ceremony was the presentation of the 2022 Environmental Ambassador Awards.
These individuals from their respective cities were recognized:
Manuel Zapata-Belton
Nathan Garner-Copperas Cove
Maj. Kandice Hines-Fort Hood
Joe Campbell-Gatesville
Angie Wilson-Harker Heights
Yalondra Valderrama-Santana-Killeen
Colleen Smith-Fey - Lampasas Community Garden-Lampasas
Marlene Fay, Nolanville
Colleen Brooks, Salado.
Following the presentations the crowd was instructed to transition to the Pocket Prairie for the signing of a proclamation by the nine mayors in attendance declaring the month of April as Sustainable Environment Month.
Mayor Smith also read a resolution celebrating the Monarch Butterfly.
Several residents participated in the Prairie Pocket Seed Spreading and were handed Blackland Prairie Mix to disperse across an area in the northeast part of the park.
Smith said, “These seeds will grow flowers that attract monarch butterflies and we’ve seen proof of that happening already.”
