HARKER HEIGHTS — A large crowd Saturday filled the area around Harker Heights City Hall and Carl Levin Park for two well-attended events.
The 2021 Farmer’s Market Season at City Hall went on a hiatus Oct. 30 as vendors dismantled their tents for a few months Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. after a final day of sales with many of them expressing that they would be back next year. The annual farmer’s market is held annually from the spring to the fall.
The other event was Haunted Heights featuring numerous vendors of all varieties that focused on the Halloween theme.
Kaitlyn Ciralsky told the Herald that she and her 2-year-old daughter, Brooke, have been steady customers of the market.
“As you can tell, Brooke is here with me today to take advantage of trick or treating,” the mother said.
Vendors at Haunted Heights ranged from the fire and police departments, the U.S. Army and some heavy equipment from the City of Harker Heights plus Harker Heights’s own Ghostbuster vehicle that was making its first public appearance.
The choices of all the different services that are available in Harker Heights that turned out for the afternoon event was impressive. There were also nighttime events planned for parents and their children who enjoy the really scary things.
